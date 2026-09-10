In both encounters, the PCG aircrew responded by radio that the presence of Chinese forces on the reclaimed features violates international law.

PCG chief Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said, “Flares were fired at an unarmed Coast Guard aircraft. The PCG does not need to characterize this behavior.”

Gavan cited the 2016 arbitral ruling, which found that Mischief Reef is a low-tide elevation forming part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Chinese vessels spotted

Gavan also said Chinese maritime militia vessels were seen inside the lagoons of Subi and Mischief reefs.

No personnel were seen on the decks of the vessels or on the reclaimed facilities, while no vehicular movement was monitored on the artificial islands, he added.

Gavan said China’s reclamation activities on the features were conducted in violation of Philippine sovereign rights.

Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ special spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, described the incidents as “coercive and aggressive” acts intended to project Beijing’s control over the area and weaken the Philippines’ resolve to continue its patrols.

“Rather than weaken our resolve, such actions like this will only further strengthen it,” Trinidad said.

He added: “Our resolve to keep performing our mandate has never been stronger. At yung mga ganitong incidents ay lalong nagpapatibay sa ating loob to keep performing our patrols sapagkat nakikita natin by upping the ante they have not even succeeded in preventing us from performing our patrols.”