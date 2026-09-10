The prelate made the comment in response to public pronouncements made by the chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) during a recent press briefing that he will be traveling to France to ask the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice against fugitive former congressman Elizaldy Co.

“I find this rather baffling,” said David about Remulla’s decision to inform the public about the travel to France, where Co is believed to be hiding and seeking asylum.

“If you are seriously trying to locate and arrest a fugitive, why announce to the media where you are going to look for him?” asked the prelate.

David stressed that Remulla’s decision to make his travel to France public was ill-advised.

“Announcing your next move in a manhunt is practically an invitation to the fugitive: Don’t go to France,” he explained.

“There is a difference between keeping the public informed and keeping the person you are pursuing informed,” added the Cardinal.

Just last Monday, Sept. 7, the Sandiganbayan Third Division issued arrest warrants against Co and his co-accused, including Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, over plunder charges filed against them.

Last year, the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Divisions also issued separate arrest warrants against Co, who is facing multiple charges in connection with the flood control mess.