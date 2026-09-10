The 29th and 30th Infantry Battalions will provide additional ground forces, while Black Hawk and T129 ATAK helicopters will support troop mobility, surveillance and response operations during the election period.

The AFP said the reinforcements aim to deter violence and voter intimidation. It described the deployment as preventive and protective, assuring residents that the additional forces should not cause alarm.

The 1st Infantry Division said the security measures seek to allow registered voters to cast their ballots freely and safely.