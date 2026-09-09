The Philippine National Police General Hospital (PNPGH) is prepared to take in former House Speaker Martin Romualdez should the Sandiganbayan approve his transfer from Cardinal Santos Medical Center, PNP Chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Wednesday.

“The Philippine National Police General Hospital is fully prepared to accommodate former House speaker Martin Romualdez if the Sandiganbayan grants the transfer,” Nartatez said.

He added that this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure that Romualdez remains under proper custody while receiving the medical care he needs.