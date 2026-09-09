The Philippine National Police General Hospital (PNPGH) is prepared to take in former House Speaker Martin Romualdez should the Sandiganbayan approve his transfer from Cardinal Santos Medical Center, PNP Chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Wednesday.
“The Philippine National Police General Hospital is fully prepared to accommodate former House speaker Martin Romualdez if the Sandiganbayan grants the transfer,” Nartatez said.
He added that this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure that Romualdez remains under proper custody while receiving the medical care he needs.
“Our facilities and personnel are ready to provide medical care while ensuring proper custody under the law,” he added.
Remulla earlier disclosed that the DILG will ask the Sandiganbayan Third Division to transfer Romualdez to the PNPGH in Camp Crame while he remains under formal custody, noting that his private doctors would still be allowed to visit and treat him at the police hospital.
Nartatez said the PNP would continue to observe established procedures in enforcing the arrest warrant regardless of Romualdez’s former position.
“The PNP assures the public that there will be no special treatment regardless of an individual’s position or status. Our duty is to uphold the rule of law and strictly observe the legal processes,” he stressed.
The PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Tuesday returned the arrest warrant to the Sandiganbayan after serving it on Romualdez at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City a day earlier over a non-bailable plunder case involving an alleged P7.44-billion flood control kickback scheme.
The police also submitted his medical certificate, spot report, mugshot, booking form and certificate of detention to the Sandiganbayan.
Nartatez said the PNP will await the Sandiganbayan’s action on the proposed transfer while keeping the PNPGH ready to provide medical care and maintain the required security and custodial arrangements.