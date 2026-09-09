Known as the Grand Dame of Philippine Fashion, Tesoro is best recognized for her luxurious and imaginative interpretations of the terno, Maria Clara gown and barong Tagalog. Her designs make extensive use of piña, jusi, abaca and cotton, often enriched with hand embroidery, indigenous patterns and layered ornamentation.

Yet her work goes beyond creating beautiful garments. Tesoro approaches fashion as a means of preserving cultural knowledge and sustaining the communities that keep it alive. She has worked closely with weavers, embroiderers, dyers, farmers and craftspeople across the country, learning from their traditions while helping bring their materials and skills to wider audiences.

Her creations unite influences that are sometimes treated as opposites: colonial and indigenous, historical and contemporary, functional and ceremonial. Through color, silhouette, texture and embellishment, she has fashioned what has been described as “wearable folk art”—clothing that bears the imprint not only of an individual designer but also of the many hands and communities involved in its making.

Long before sustainability became a major concern of the global fashion industry, Tesoro was already promoting natural fibers and dyes, reusing old fabrics and incorporating vintage garments and remnants into new creations. Her approach demonstrates that conservation does not require tradition to remain unchanged. Instead, heritage survives by being used thoughtfully and interpreted with respect.

From her home and atelier in San Pablo, Laguna, Tesoro continues to design, teach and mentor. Surrounded by gardens, textiles, antiques and artworks, the compound serves as a creative space where local artisans, many of them women, are trained and provided with livelihood opportunities. Her practice connects design with environmental responsibility, community development and cultural education.

Her lifelong advocacy is embodied in the phrase “Filipiniana is forever,” also the title of a book documenting more than five decades of her work. It is both an affirmation and a call to action: Filipino dress will endure only if its materials, makers and meanings continue to be valued.

As National Artist, Tesoro is recognized not only for renewing the appearance of Filipiniana, but also for strengthening the cultural ecosystem behind it. In her hands, cloth becomes memory, livelihood and identity—and tradition remains alive because it is continually made anew.