Magalong expressed disappointment that commitments reached during a dialogue last month, which was attended by elders from the victim’s tribe, appeared not to have been fully carried out.

The families of the accused students reportedly agreed to pay P800,000 to the victim’s family. One of the students also apologized to the victim and his family before members of the media.

Magalong said psychological assessments and other interventions involving the victim and the accused students were continuing through the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

He said sanctions could still be imposed on the students but clarified that they would not be sent to prison.

City Councilor Edison Bilog also called for the continued prosecution of bullying cases when clear evidence of violations of the city’s anti-bullying ordinance exists, even if the parties have reached an out-of-court settlement.

Bilog said he respected the agreement between the families but warned that routinely settling such cases could weaken efforts to deter similar incidents.

He said law enforcement authorities could still file cases when sufficient evidence was available, including closed-circuit television footage, video recordings and other supporting material, even without testimony from the victim.

Bilog urged residents to report bullying incidents and testify in court when necessary.

He said preventing bullying required the involvement of the entire community and that the burden should not fall solely on victims and their families.