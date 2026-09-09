Labrador was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition under Section 28 of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Javier and Rodriguez were convicted of unlawful possession of explosives under Section 3 of Presidential Decree 1866, as amended by Republic Act 9516.

The court ruled that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Police officers were alerted immediately after the shooting of Degamo and several other victims and launched an investigation and pursuit operation.

Authorities recovered a .45-caliber pistol, two magazines, 14 rounds of live ammunition and two hand grenades from the defendants.

The court upheld the validity of their warrantless arrests, finding that the shooting, review of closed-circuit television footage and pursuit of the getaway vehicles formed a continuous sequence of events.

It also found that the seized items were properly identified and that their handling was sufficiently established through testimony from police officers and other witnesses.

Labrador was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Javier and Rodriguez were each sentenced to reclusion perpetua for unlawful possession of explosives.

“Impunity should never triumph over justice. We shall hold accountable anyone who transgresses the rule of law,” Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said.