Teves granted bail, but not on Degamo case

A Manila court has granted bail to former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. in one of several murder cases against him, but his lawyer said the former lawmaker will not be released.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 12 granted bail of P120,000 for Teves’ temporary release in the case related to the 2019 killing of Lester Bato, a bodyguard for Basay mayoral candidate Cliff Cordova.

The order was signed Tuesday.

However, Teves’ counsel, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, said his client will remain in custody because of other pending charges.

“We still have pending bail petitions in two other cases,” Topacio said, clarifying that Teves can only be released if all his bail petitions are approved.

Topacio said the court’s decision to grant bail is a sign that the case against his client is weak.

Teves still faces murder charges for the 2019 deaths of two other individuals in Negros Oriental.

He is also accused of masterminding the killing of Negros Governor Roel Degamo and others in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, in March 2023.