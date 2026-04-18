Court grants bail to Teves in 2019 Negros killing, but Degamo case keeps him jailed

The court said that after a “careful evaluation” of the testimonies and evidence presented by both parties, the prosecution “failed to show, establish and prove that the evidence of guilt is strong as to each accused,” a key requirement in denying bail for capital offenses.

The case arose from an information filed on 7 August 2023, charging Teves and several others with murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused conspired to kill Libron on 23 June 2019, when he was shot multiple times while traversing a national road on a motorcycle.

According to the charge sheet, the attack was carried out with treachery and evident premeditation, leaving the victim with no opportunity to defend himself.

During arraignment, Cuadra and Pinili pleaded not guilty, while a not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Teves after he declined to enter one.

Pre-trial proceedings followed, with both sides presenting initial evidence and identifying witnesses.

In its ruling, the court underscored that while the right to bail is constitutionally guaranteed, it becomes discretionary in cases punishable by reclusion perpetua, such as murder.

In such instances, the burden falls on the prosecution to prove that the evidence of guilt is strong.

However, the court found that the prosecution’s case, largely based on witness testimonies, did not meet this threshold, warranting the grant of bail.

Bail was set at P500,000 for Teves and P250,000 each for Cuadra and Pinili.

Despite the development, Teves is not expected to regain his liberty.

He remains in detention due to separate and more serious charges tied to the 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others.

The high-profile Degamo case, which drew nationwide attention, is being prosecuted independently and continues to prevent the former lawmaker’s release.

Meanwhile, the Manila court has scheduled the initial presentation of prosecution evidence in the Libron murder case on 23 June 2026, as trial proceedings move forward.