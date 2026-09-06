“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Manuel ‘Tatay Maning’ Tagle, Sr., the father of our dear Cardinal Chito Tagle,” the archdiocese said in a social media post.

“As we commend his soul to the loving mercy of God, we humbly ask everyone to join us in prayer for the repose of his soul and for comfort and strength for his beloved family, relatives, friends, and all those who mourn his passing,” it added.

Cardinal Tagle currently serves as pro-prefect for the Section for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

The 69-year-old prelate is also grand chancellor of the Pontifical Urbaniana University and archbishop emeritus of Manila.