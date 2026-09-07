At approximately 7:45 PM, authorities rescued the said crocodile and was placed under proper care pending its turnover to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community ENRO of General Santos City.

At approximately 12:25 PM on September 4, the rescued saltwater crocodile was formally turned over to DENR-CENRO Gensan for proper handling, assessment, and appropriate disposition in accordance with existing wildlife conservation and protection protocols.

The successful rescue underscores the importance of reporting wildlife sightings to authorities, particularly when potentially dangerous species are involved.

The public is reminded not to approach, capture, harm, or attempt to handle wildlife, but instead immediately report sightings to the nearest DENR office, MENRO, or other appropriate wildlife authorities.

The saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), often called the “saltie,” is the largest living reptile on Earth and a formidable apex predator.

This prehistoric survivalist has remained largely unchanged for millions of years, ruling coastal waters, estuaries, and rivers across the Indo-Pacific region—stretching from India's east coast through Southeast Asia to northern Australia