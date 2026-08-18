Personnel from the Angeles City Veterinary Office and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), together with barangay officials, responded to reports of the snakes in Barangays Tabun, Pulungbulo, and Pulung Maragul.

The barangay officials promptly secured the reptiles and voluntarily turned them over to the city government offices for proper handling and assessment.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the Angeles City government coordinated with the DENR Conservation and Development Division for the proper assessment and disposition of the rescued wildlife.

*Following the wildlife assessment, the snakes were found to be healthy and unharmed and were immediately turned over to the nearest rescue center in Clark, Pampanga, where they will receive appropriate care, rehabilitation, and monitoring," Pablo said.

Pablo commended the concerned barangay officials and Angeles City government personnel for their prompt and responsible response, noting that timely reporting and proper coordination are essential in ensuring both public safety and wildlife welfare.

While the reticulated python is classified as a species of Least Concern under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, it remains protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The law provides for the conservation and protection of wildlife species and their habitats, and regulates the possession, collection, transport, and handling of wildlife.

"We continuously urge the public to immediately inform local government officials or the nearest DENR office upon encountering wild animals. Timely reports allow authorities to respond appropriately and help ensure the safety of both communities and wildlife," Pablo ended.