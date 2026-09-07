Castro said those facing charges would have the opportunity to present evidence in their defense.

“So, depende na po iyan sa mga makakasuhan kung sila man po ay may sapat na ebidensiya para ipaglaban ang kanilang sarili, ay nasa kanila na po iyan. At iginagalang po natin ang aksiyon ng Ombudsman dahil ito naman po ay nasa kanilang mandato,” she said.

Castro added that she had not asked Marcos about his personal feelings over the filing of cases against his cousin.

“Basta alam natin, kahit nga kamag-anak, at sinabi naman po at nadinig na rin ito sa SONA, maybe from there ay puwede nating masabi na hindi maganda iyong pakiramdam na ganito ang nangyayari. Pero kapag ebidensiya ang nagsusumigaw, kailangan po itong makita ng taumbayan,” she said.

In a complaint affidavit submitted for preliminary investigation on 24 July, state investigators alleged that Romualdez and former party-list Rep. Zaldy Co conspired to amass P56 billion in ill-gotten wealth from infrastructure kickbacks from 2022 to 2025.

Investigators had recommended charges of plunder, graft, bribery and money laundering against the two former lawmakers.