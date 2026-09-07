The Office of the Ombudsman has formally filed plunder charges against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co before the Sandiganbayan over the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

In a complaint affidavit submitted for preliminary investigation on 24 July, state investigators alleged that Romualdez and Co conspired to amass P56 billion in ill-gotten wealth from infrastructure kickbacks from 2022 to 2025.