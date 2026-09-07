The Office of the Ombudsman has formally filed plunder charges against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co before the Sandiganbayan over the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.
In a complaint affidavit submitted for preliminary investigation on 24 July, state investigators alleged that Romualdez and Co conspired to amass P56 billion in ill-gotten wealth from infrastructure kickbacks from 2022 to 2025.
Investigators had recommended the filing of charges for plunder, graft, bribery and money laundering against the two former lawmakers.
DAILY TRIBUNE has sought comment from Romualdez’s camp on the development.
Co, meanwhile, remains at large and is reportedly seeking asylum in France.
Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano told reporters in an ambush interview at the Sandiganbayan that the case is expected to be raffled later Monday afternoon.