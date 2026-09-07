“We understand the Vice President’s concerns but I assure her that the PNP remains committed to lawful, professional, and impartial police operations. Our focus is always in maintaining peace and order and police actions are always guided by our duty to protect,” Nartatez said.

He said there was neither an order nor an effort to harass or place Duterte under surveillance.

The PNP said its actions were in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure police operations are carried out professionally and with respect for individual rights.

Duterte earlier said she did not trust the courts or the police and did not feel safe as she posted bail in a case before a Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Nartatez said Duterte made the remarks under circumstances that called for patience and understanding.

He added that the sacrifices and dedication of police personnel demonstrated the professionalism of the force.

Remulla earlier defended the police response to Duterte, saying officers treated her with respect, wore body cameras and did not immediately serve the arrest warrant on Friday despite knowing her whereabouts.

Nartatez ordered police units to continue monitoring potential threats against Duterte and her family, while stressing that any security or threat-monitoring activity must be lawful, properly authorized and professionally conducted.

He also ordered that reported threats be assessed separately from law enforcement actions related to Duterte’s criminal case.