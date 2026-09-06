Remulla said authorities are duty-bound to protect Duterte, who has said she does not trust the courts or the police.

Duterte on Saturday said she did not trust Remulla, whose department oversees the Philippine National Police. She also said she did not trust the police, whom she accused of following “the orders of the corrupt Marcos administration.”

Remulla also said he would release body-camera footage from the service of the warrant for Duterte’s arrest and her subsequent posting of bail to show that police treated her with respect.

“It was the people around her she must look out for. They told us where she was,” Remulla added.

Duterte repeatedly said she did not feel safe before posting bail at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Saturday.

PNP assures Duterte of security, seeks to rebuild trust

The Philippine National Police, meanwhile, affirmed its readiness to assess Duterte’s security concerns and demonstrate through its actions that the police service remains professional, impartial and focused on protecting every Filipino.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the organization respects Duterte’s concerns for her safety and that of her family, particularly after she said she no longer feels safe and fears for her children.

“The Philippine National Police remains steadfastly committed to the rule of law, ensuring that all our operations are conducted with utmost professionalism, impartiality, and absolute respect for individual rights without fear or favor,” Nartatez said.

He added that this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Remulla to ensure that the PNP enforces court orders lawfully, protects all citizens without political bias and maintains professionalism in its operations.

The assurance came after Duterte posted bail on Saturday for three counts of grave threats filed by the Department of Justice.

The PNP provided security during Duterte’s appearance at the QC RTC and ensured her safe arrival and departure from the court.

Nartatez said restoring confidence in the police requires consistent action and adherence to professional standards.

“Rebuilding trust is a continuous process of demonstrating our integrity through our actions, and we assure the public and our leaders that the PNP stands ready to protect every Filipino fairly and professionally,” he said.

The PNP has directed its concerned units to continue monitoring and conducting threat assessments involving the Vice President and her immediate family.

It also encouraged Duterte or her representatives to submit any available documents or reports concerning the alleged threats for proper verification and assessment.