Nartatez said the PNP continues to monitor the situation.

"To date, however, the Vice President has not reported to the PNP any threat to her life or to the safety of her family, including the threats she said date back to 2023. Likewise, the PNP has not monitored any verified threat against the Vice President or her family," Nartatez said.

The PNP, according to Nartatez, provided security assistance during the Vice President's appearance at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on 5 September 2026, where she posted bail in connection with a recent warrant of arrest.

"She was able to safely arrive at and leave the court," Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP remains open to receiving any document, report, or statement concerning the reported threats.

"My office, in particular, remains open to receiving such information so that we can properly check, assess, and verify it. In the performance of their duties, police personnel are expected to faithfully comply with the law, observe existing policies and procedures, and carry out their responsibilities professionally and lawfully," Nartatez emphasized.

"The PNP respects the right of anyone to raise concerns regarding their safety and treatment. We will allow the verification process to take its course and provide appropriate information once the facts have been established," the top cop said.