The exhibition, which ran from 25 August to 3 September 2026, formed part of UPM-MHI’s broader festival, “Pamana at Sining ng Pamantasan: Ang UP sa Gunita nina Amorsolo at Manansala.”

Bringing together contemporary talent—including Manansala descendant Rosanna Manansala and UP alumnus Eghai Roxas—the show moved beyond the National Artist’s style, reimagining his subjects, colors, and rhythms through a modern lens. For Rosanna, however, the connection to Manansala was deeply personal.

“Manansala’s influence on me is deeply personal,” said Rosanna. “Through my works, I hope to honor not only his artistic legacy but also the values, memories, and love for art that he passed on to me.”