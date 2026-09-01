President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to prioritize the construction of large water detention basins as a long-term solution to persistent flooding in Central Luzon.
DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the President instructed him to move beyond planning and begin implementing flood-control measures.
Dizon said the government needs multiple large-capacity detention basins due to the increasing volume of floodwaters.
The President also ordered the continued dredging of major rivers. Dizon said the DPWH has been conducting dredging operations but needs to catch up after years without large-scale work.
He said the government will need the assistance of local government units and the private sector to carry out the projects.