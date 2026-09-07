Police said the arrest was carried out by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest dated July 24, 2026, issued by the Regional Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 163 in Coron.

The warrant was issued in connection with a case for acts of lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The offense carries a recommended bail of ₱200,000 for temporary liberty.

Following his arrest, the suspect was brought to the custody of the Coron MPS for documentation and appropriate disposition.

Palawan Police Provincial Office Director PCOL Joel D. Casupanan said the arrest demonstrates the police force’s continuing efforts to locate wanted persons and ensure that those with standing warrants face the courts.

He also reiterated the police organization’s commitment to enforcing the law while observing discipline, professionalism and respect for the rights of individuals.

The arrest forms part of the Palawan PPO’s continuing manhunt operations against wanted persons across the province.