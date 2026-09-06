Some 56 percent of the 2026 Bar examinees are women, Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan said Sunday, noting that female examinees now outnumber their male counterparts.

Gaerlan said the trend was evident during his visits to testing centers at San Beda College in Manila and Manila Adventist College in Pasay City on the first day of the Bar examinations.

“I was surprised, and it was inspiring to see many women taking the Bar examinations,” Gaerlan said during a press conference.