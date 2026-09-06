Authorities said they recovered about two grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P13,600. The drug evidence included one sachet allegedly sold to an undercover operative and two other sachets containing suspected shabu.

Police also seized a P500 marked bill, 11 P500 bills used as boodle money, an Oppo cellular phone, and a red Honda TMX 155 motorcycle with a sidecar.

The evidence was inventoried and marked at the scene in the presence of the suspect, a barangay kagawad, and a media representative. The operation was documented using two alternative recording devices, as required by law.

The suspect and the confiscated items were brought to police custody for proper disposition.