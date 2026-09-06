The results of the 2026 Bar Examinations will be released in January 2027, Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan said Sunday.
Gaerlan said the schedule was set to give examinees and their families time to enjoy the Christmas holidays.
“Everybody must have to enjoy the holiday. So I’m referring to Christmas holiday,” Gaerlan said.
The 2026 Bar Examinations began Sunday, with aspiring lawyers nationwide taking the first of the examination days.
Gaerlan also noted an increase in the number of applicants compared with the previous year.
He said security measures at the testing centers were implemented smoothly with the assistance of the police, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Coast Guard.