Dominguez’s victory gave the Dominican Republic another shining moment in international pageantry. She received the crown from outgoing Miss World 2025 Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand.

Completing the winning circle were Spain’s Elisabeth Reynés Alabern, who was named first runner-up, and Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty, who finished as second runner-up.

The Philippines, meanwhile, celebrated another strong showing on the Miss World stage through Asia Rose Simpson.

Simpson carried the Philippine flag all the way to the Top 12, capping a memorable campaign that saw her distinguish herself in several stages of the competition. She advanced as one of the regional standouts from Asia and Oceania and remained in contention during the crucial rounds of the coronation night.

Although the Philippines’ quest for another Miss World crown ended in the Top 12, Simpson’s placement added another notable achievement to the country’s long history of strong performances in international pageantry.

Her journey was marked not only by her advancement in the competition but also by the grace, confidence and determination she displayed while representing the Philippines before a global audience.

Miss World 2026 results

Miss World 2026: Joheirry Mola Dominguez — Dominican Republic

1st Runner-Up: Elisabeth Reynés Alabern — Spain

2nd Runner-Up: Taanusiya Chetty — Malaysia

Philippines: Asia Rose Simpson — Top 12