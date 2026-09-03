The event was organized by the US State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation and the Philippines’ Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center.

Participants worked through scenarios involving early warning, intelligence-sharing, crisis response, technical and forensic investigation, and cross-border prosecution of threats involving unmanned aircraft systems and CBRN materials.

The workshop capped a regional training series launched in 2025 focusing on the growing availability of low-cost commercial drones and the risk of dangerous materials falling into the hands of malicious actors.

“This workshop shows what’s possible when countries combine ingenuity, expertise, and resolve,” Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center Executive Director Undersecretary Hansel Marantan said.

“Together with our partners across the Indo-Pacific, we’re building the tools and the trust needed to stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats,” he added.

The event also included a technology showcase on 27 August featuring US companies offering counter-drone and CBRN detection technologies to defense, law enforcement and emergency-response officials.

The workshop coincided with the 80th anniversary of US-Philippines diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty.