The United States and the Philippines hosted a five-day regional workshop in Manila aimed at strengthening defenses against weaponized drones and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
The Capstone Workshop and Combined Tabletop Exercise, held from 24 to 28 August, brought together senior operational leaders from Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.
The event was organized by the US State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation and the Philippines’ Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center.
Participants worked through scenarios involving early warning, intelligence-sharing, crisis response, technical and forensic investigation, and cross-border prosecution of threats involving unmanned aircraft systems and CBRN materials.
The workshop capped a regional training series launched in 2025 focusing on the growing availability of low-cost commercial drones and the risk of dangerous materials falling into the hands of malicious actors.
“This workshop shows what’s possible when countries combine ingenuity, expertise, and resolve,” Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center Executive Director Undersecretary Hansel Marantan said.
“Together with our partners across the Indo-Pacific, we’re building the tools and the trust needed to stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats,” he added.
The event also included a technology showcase on 27 August featuring US companies offering counter-drone and CBRN detection technologies to defense, law enforcement and emergency-response officials.
The workshop coincided with the 80th anniversary of US-Philippines diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty.