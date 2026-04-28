Philippines-US Balikatan showcases drone-kill air defense system capability anew

The demonstration highlighted how both militaries can integrate sensors and weapons in real time to counter evolving aerial threats. Both troops simulated an operation focused on neutralizing hostile UAS, preventing them from conducting surveillance or executing attacks within the area of operations

During the drill, troops engaged simulated hostile drones with a combination of Stinger missiles, 30mm chain-gun rounds, and 50mm machine-gun fire, showcasing layered defense capabilities against low-flying and high-flying targets.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) operated the Surface-to-Air Python and Derby (Spyder) medium-range air defense system—a capability that integrates radar, launchers, and support equipment to sustain continuous operations.

Major Richmond Cayabyab of the PAF’s 960th Air Missile Defense Wing explained that Integrated Air and Missile Defense is a comprehensive approach to air defense, combining weapon systems, command and control, and sensor networks to create a layered and coordinated shield against aerial threats.

“We operate the Spyder system, a medium-range capability composed of a radar system, launcher, and support equipment that can sustain us in our operation. So physically, we participate by doing an integrated approach with our allied countries,” he said.

Cayabyab added that close coordination with allied forces is essential in executing this integrated approach effectively.

The AFP said the activity was aimed at strengthening interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their US counterparts, particularly in responding to fast-moving, complex air threats.

The demonstration of the MADIS weapon system, which was used for the second time, aims to bolster multi-domain defense systems and improve coordination in regional security operations.

The live-fire event underscores deepening defense ties between Manila and Washington, with both sides emphasizing the importance of readiness and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

The military exercise ensures seamless coordination during contingencies and contributes to maintaining stability in the region.