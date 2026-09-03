Olongapo City Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) head Edward Sernadilla said that the Pawikan Rangers rescued and assessed a 13-centimeter juvenile hawksbill turtle (𝘌𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘺𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘢) after it washed ashore before safely returning it to the sea.

He added that responders later rescued a 50-centimeter olive ridley turtle (𝘓𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘥𝘰𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘺𝘴 𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘢) after finding it entangled in discarded fishing net near the local fish landing area.

The turtle sustained deep wounds on its flippers and a chip on its carapace and received treatment and rehabilitation at the PawiCare Conservation Site.

PawiCare personnel, together with DENR staff, conducted the turtle’s physical and health assessment and fitted it with identification tag PH 1070A before its release.

San Narciso Mayor LaRainne Abad Sarmiento led the release of the rehabilitated turtle, joined by representatives from the DENR, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and other wildlife responders.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the immediate action of residents and wildlife responders helped ensure that the stranded turtles received appropriate care and returned safely to their natural habitat.

Pablo urged coastal communities to promptly report stranded, injured, or entangled marine turtles to the DENR, local environment offices, or trained wildlife responders for proper assessment and handling.

DENR Zambales Provincial Head Marife Castillo commended the residents, fellow state workers, and Pawikan Rangers for their quick action in responding to the stranded turtles.

Castillo reminded the public not to handle or release stranded or injured marine turtles on their own, particularly when the animals are entangled in fishing gear, and to seek assistance from trained responders.

The incident also underscored the threat posed by discarded fishing gear, or ghost gear, which can entangle and injure marine animals. The DENR urged coastal communities and fishing groups to properly manage fishing gear and report marine wildlife incidents to the appropriate authorities.