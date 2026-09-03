In Taytay, police arrested a 43-year-old married man around 10 a.m. in Barangay Talog. The 401st Maneuver Battalion of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4B, together with the Taytay Municipal Police Station and 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company, served the warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Roxas, Palawan.

The suspect was wanted for qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10951. The court recommended P58,000 bail.

Two other wanted persons, a 35-year-old male construction worker and a 34-year-old woman, were arrested around 11:14 a.m. in Barangay Alfonso XIII, Quezon.

The two, both residents of Barangay Maasin in Quezon, were arrested by the Quezon MPS with support from other police units by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point.

They were wanted for an alleged violation of Section 77 of Presidential Decree No. 705, as amended by Executive Order No. 277 and Republic Act No. 7161, with fixed bail of P40,000 each.

In Bataraza, two men aged 37 and 30 were arrested around 11:40 a.m. in Barangay Sapa.

The Bataraza MPS, along with other supporting units, served the warrants issued by the same court in Brooke’s Point for alleged violations of Section 77 of PD 705, as amended. The court recommended P30,000 bail for each suspect.

The sixth wanted person, a 51-year-old married male construction worker, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. in Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal.

The Rizal MPS, with support from the Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit and other police units, arrested the suspect by virtue of a warrant issued by RTC Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point.

He was facing three counts of alleged violation of Section 5(A) of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, with recommended bail of P2,000 for each count, as well as an alleged violation of Section 5(B) of the same law, with recommended bail of P36,000.

Police said all six suspects were informed of the nature and cause of their arrests and apprised of their constitutional rights in a language they understood.

They were placed under the custody of the respective police units for documentation and proper disposition before being turned over to the appropriate courts.