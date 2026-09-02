Police said an undercover operative purchased one box of Red Berlin cigarettes from the suspect for P20,000, leading to his arrest.

A subsequent search resulted in the recovery of nine boxes of Red Berlin cigarettes and eight boxes of White Oris cigarettes. Including the box purchased during the operation, authorities recovered a total of 18 boxes valued at approximately P368,000.

The cigarettes are believed to have been smuggled into the country. Authorities are pursuing a case for an alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Luzviminda, remains under the custody of Police Station 3 for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

PRO MIMAROPA said the operation demonstrates the importance of coordination between law enforcement and customs authorities in curbing the movement of smuggled goods.