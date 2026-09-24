Matibag said the NBI has evidence linking some anti-government online operations to foreign organizations, but stopped short of identifying China as the source.

“Not necessarily a foreign government, but there is an effort to do that because when we follow it, we see that it is going in that direction,” he said.

He said such operations may also be connected to cyber fraud and transnational organized crime.

Matibag said the NBI, with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security, plans to establish a Transnational Crime Investigation Unit to address foreign-linked cyber operations and their potential economic and political implications.

“I mentioned earlier that the 2028 election is coming. There can be conditioning being used by the platform funded by a foreign entity, not necessarily again a foreign sovereign, but there are strong indications,” Matibag said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan raised the possibility that foreign-linked cyber networks could be connected to recent school shootings, saying the incidents appeared unusual and could be “organized, syndicated and calibrated.” Matibag said the concern was valid and that the NBI was monitoring online activity that could encourage students to commit violence.