Personnel from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, General Services Office and Provincial Engineering Office joined the operation, with assistance from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Luzon.

Vice Gov. Dennis “Delta” Pineda also deployed personal pumps to help remove floodwater at the San Simon Exit.

The provincial government said the operation is aimed at easing motorists’ difficulties and helping keep trade and business moving in Pampanga.

In an advisory on 3 September 2026, NLEX Corp. said water buildup affected lanes in Tulaoc, San Simon and the San Simon Interchange.

On the southbound side, Lanes 1 and 2 in Tulaoc were passable to all vehicle classes, while Lane 3 remained impassable, with traffic buildup reaching about 100 meters.

At the San Simon Interchange southbound, Lane 1 was passable to all vehicles, Lane 2 was open to Class 2 and 3 vehicles, while Lane 3 remained impassable. Traffic buildup reached about 300 meters.

On the northbound side, Lane 1 in Tulaoc and at the San Simon Interchange was passable to all vehicle classes, while Lane 2 was open to Class 2 and 3 vehicles and Lane 3 remained impassable.

Heavy traffic stretching about two kilometers was recorded in Tulaoc, while slow-moving traffic of about one kilometer was reported at the San Simon Interchange.