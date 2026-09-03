The rebate, implemented upon the directive of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), will be credited to motorists’ RFID accounts a day after passage.

NLEX Corp. said flooding in San Simon and Tulaoc was driven by continuous Habagat rains and aggravated by the overflowing Pampanga River, which hampered the discharge of excess water.

“We understand the difficulties experienced by motorists affected by the flooding in San Simon and Tulaoc,” NLEX Corp. said.

The rebate comes on top of toll-free passage for provincial buses since August.

NLEX has deployed emergency, maintenance, traffic, and engineering teams, along with pumps and sandbags, to keep affected sections open and restore normal traffic.