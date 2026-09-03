NLEX Corp. is giving motorists toll rebates along a key stretch of the North Luzon Expressway as severe flooding in Pampanga disrupts traffic and forces the operator to step up emergency operations.
Motorists using the San Fernando-Pulilan stretch in both directions will receive rebates from noon on 2 September until all lanes are passable to all vehicle classes.
The rebate, implemented upon the directive of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), will be credited to motorists’ RFID accounts a day after passage.
NLEX Corp. said flooding in San Simon and Tulaoc was driven by continuous Habagat rains and aggravated by the overflowing Pampanga River, which hampered the discharge of excess water.
“We understand the difficulties experienced by motorists affected by the flooding in San Simon and Tulaoc,” NLEX Corp. said.
The rebate comes on top of toll-free passage for provincial buses since August.
NLEX has deployed emergency, maintenance, traffic, and engineering teams, along with pumps and sandbags, to keep affected sections open and restore normal traffic.