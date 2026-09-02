Southbound traffic stretched 5.7 kilometers amid the flooding.

Motorists coming from TPLEX and SCTEX Tarlac were advised to take the Central Luzon Link Expressway toward Maharlika Highway.

Several areas of San Simon also remained submerged in knee-to-waist-deep floodwaters, according to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Acting Mayor Anne Canlas said house-to-house distribution of rice and relief goods was ongoing in affected barangays.

“We are ensuring that every family in the affected communities receives the assistance they need amid this prolonged flooding,” Canlas said. “Relief packs and food supplies are being delivered directly to households that remain cut off by the rising waters.”

Rescue operations were also continuing across the municipality, with support from the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Army and disaster response teams from Palayan, Mabalacat and Marikina cities.

NLEX advised motorists to expect further delays as authorities continue to monitor conditions.