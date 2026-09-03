“Unang-una, ang secretary natin noon ay si Secretary Manny Bonoan, so, hindi ko masasagot kung ano ang napag-usapan nila at that time ay wala pa rin naman ako,” Castro said when asked what had been done during the first four years of the Marcos administration.

She said Dizon is now pursuing infrastructure projects based on master plans for major river basins, taking into account differences in topography and local conditions.

“But na-mention niya sa akin na nandito rin at tinitingnan din po iyong Aquino-Singson Master Plan sa ngayon,” Castro said.

Singson earlier said flood management plans for major river basins had already been developed during the Aquino administration but were not fully pursued by succeeding governments.

During his 2024 State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said 5,521 flood control projects had been completed between July 2022 and May 2024, while more than 5,000 others were ongoing.

Marcos recently said the country had long had flood master plans but that implementation had lagged.

“We have had a master plan for decades, but nothing was done. But we are actually starting it now,” Marcos said during an inspection in Tarlac.

Castro said some older plans may no longer fully match present conditions.

“So, iyong mga masterplans noon ay hindi na po ito naipatupad noon at maaaring hindi na po ito tugma sa ngayong kasalukuyang panahon,” she said.

Palace orders action on NLEX flooding

Castro also said Marcos had directed agencies to address persistent flooding along the San Simon section of the North Luzon Expressway in Pampanga.

She said the DPWH and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority had deployed high-capacity pumps to remove floodwater.

Other measures identified by the DPWH and NLEX Corp. include installing sheet piles to prevent water from the Tulaoc River from crossing the expressway and deepening the river to serve as a reservoir for pumped water.

Castro said traffic conditions had begun to improve along the northbound lanes in Tulaoc and at the San Simon Interchange.