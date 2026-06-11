Palace orders deeper probe into Ateneo athletes’ death

Speculations circulated over various social media platforms that a heavy object was tied to the feet of the victims, as part of the training. However, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Dipaculao debunked the allegations.

“So, kailangan po talaga ng agarang pag-iimbestiga rito dahil hindi po naging maganda ang naging resulta ng sinasabing training. Of course, hindi po natin kailangang i-preempt or mag-pre-judge dito, so, kailangan po talaga ng agarang imbestigasyon,” the Palace spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Department of Justice announced that it had already tapped the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case of the two Ateneo students.

“The NBI Central Office has been instructed to create a task force to conduct a thorough, comprehensive, and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the DOJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NBI will determine whether there is sufficient basis to recommend filing charges with the DOJ, the DOJ said, noting that it remains committed to ensuring that the facts are fully established and that justice is served.