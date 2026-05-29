Palace declares special non-working holidays in five localities this June

Malacañang on 27 May announced special non-working holidays in five localities in June, allowing residents to celebrate and participate in their respective anniversaries and special occasions.
Through Proclamation No. 1260, the Palace declared 6 June a special non-working holiday in Bamban, Tarlac, in celebration of Bamban Day. Meanwhile, Proclamation No. 1261 declared 16 June a special non-working day in the City of Bogo, Cebu, for its Charter Anniversary.
The Palace also declared 17 June a special non-working day in Quirino, Isabela, and Maco, Davao de Oro, through Proclamation Nos. 1262 and 1263, respectively, to allow residents to celebrate their 59th founding anniversaries.
Under Proclamation No. 1259, 23 June was declared a special non-working day in Tabuk City, Kalinga, in celebration of its Founding Anniversary.
The proclamations were signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on 27 May on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., except for Proclamation No. 1259, which was signed on 19 May.