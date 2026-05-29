Palace declares special non-working holidays in five localities this June

Malacañang on 27 May announced special non-working holidays in five localities in June, allowing residents to celebrate and participate in their respective anniversaries and special occasions.

Through Proclamation No. 1260, the Palace declared 6 June a special non-working holiday in Bamban, Tarlac, in celebration of Bamban Day. Meanwhile, Proclamation No. 1261 declared 16 June a special non-working day in the City of Bogo, Cebu, for its Charter Anniversary.