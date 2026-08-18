During Customs clearance procedures, the BOC’s X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) detected suspicious images inside the declared water pressure equipment, prompting authorities to conduct further inspection. A subsequent K-9 sweeping conducted by PDEA yielded a positive indication for the possible presence of dangerous drugs.

A 100% physical examination led to the discovery of a transparent plastic bag wrapped in duct tape and concealed inside the equipment. The package contained a white crystalline substance weighing approximately 925 grams, with an estimated value of P6.29 million. Initial screening using a Rigaku Spectrometer indicated the presence of methamphetamine.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno emphasized the importance of combining modern inspection technology with the expertise and vigilance of Customs personnel.

"Malaking tulong ang ating X-ray machines, pero equally important ang knowledge, skills, at vigilance ng ating Customs officers. Patuloy nating pinapalakas ang kanilang kakayahan upang mas mabilis at mas mahusay nilang matukoy ang mga kahina-hinalang shipment," Commissioner Nepomuceno said.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the shipment for violations of Section 1113(l)(3), (4), and (5) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended.

District Collector Jairus S. Reyes reaffirmed the Port’s commitment to strengthening border protection in support of the national government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

"Alinsunod sa direktiba ng administrasyon ni President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., patuloy nating paiigtingin ang pagbabantay sa ating borders at palalakasin ang koordinasyon sa ating partner agencies upang mapigilan ang pagpasok ng ilegal na droga sa bansa," District Collector Reyes said.

The successful operation demonstrates the sustained vigilance and close interagency coordination of the BOC–Port of Clark, PDEA, and CRK-IATFAID in preventing the entry of illegal drugs and safeguarding Filipino communities.