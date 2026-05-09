P1.3M drugs seized in Subic town

The Zambales Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Zambales and the Subic Municipal Police Station led the operation.

The police report stated that the three suspects include a 50-year-old fisherman and resident of Barangay Pamatawan, Subic; a 31-year-old market vendor from Barangay San Isidro, San Marcelino; and a 53-year-old female market vendor and resident of Barangay San Isidro, San Marcelino.

Police identified all three suspects as High-Value Individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

The confiscated items include 192.1 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P1,306,280 that were weighed using a non-calibrated weighing scale.

The operation was conducted under Target Intelligence Packet (TIP).

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Following the operation, the arrested individuals and seized pieces of evidence were brought to the Subic Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and documentation.