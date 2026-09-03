BAGUIO CITY — Authorities again warned residents in landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant after another landslide struck Guisad Surong barangay near the site of a deadly soil erosion incident last month.

Six people were evacuated to safer ground after the house they were staying in was affected by a landslide in Purok 3, Guisad Surong.

Personnel from the Baguio City Police were among the first responders and secured the affected residents.

Safety personnel also installed a temporary cover and implemented other protective measures to help prevent further soil erosion at the site.

The affected area is near Purok 2, Guisad Surong, where a massive landslide occurred on the night of 9 August 2026, killing 10 people and injuring three others.

The city government reminded residents to evacuate immediately if they notice cracks in or around their homes, especially in areas considered susceptible to landslides.