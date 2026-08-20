Continuous rains saturated the soil in Sitio Libis, Barangay San Nicolas in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, triggering a landslide that left a resident dead on 19 August 2026.
Gapan City Police Station chief Police Lt. Col. Wilmar Binag identified the victim as Nelson Franco Dominguez, a recent graduate of the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (NEUST).
Witnesses said Dominguez was buried when a portion of the Sitio Libis dike collapsed.
Binag, however, said the victim may have slipped in the area, leading to his death.
Authorities are still verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the exact cause of Dominguez’s death.
Relatives and friends expressed their sympathies on social media, with many remembering Dominguez for his kindness.
Dominguez recently graduated from NEUST with a Bachelor of Secondary Education degree, majoring in general science.