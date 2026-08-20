Witnesses said Dominguez was buried when a portion of the Sitio Libis dike collapsed.

Binag, however, said the victim may have slipped in the area, leading to his death.

Authorities are still verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the exact cause of Dominguez’s death.

Relatives and friends expressed their sympathies on social media, with many remembering Dominguez for his kindness.

Dominguez recently graduated from NEUST with a Bachelor of Secondary Education degree, majoring in general science.