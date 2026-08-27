“Ayon sa DFA, no reported Filipino casualty as of this morning,” Castro said.

She said the Philippine government continues to coordinate with Nepalese authorities and the Filipino community to determine whether any Filipinos were affected by the disaster.

Based on records from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the DFA, 18 overseas Filipino workers are currently in Nepal.

Government records also show that 128 Filipinos are in the country, most of them women married to Nepalese nationals.

Castro said authorities are working with the Filipino community to determine the whereabouts and condition of Filipinos in areas affected by the disaster.

“The Philippine government will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with Nepalese authorities and the Filipino community for any developments involving Filipinos in the affected areas,” she said.