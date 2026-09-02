Personnel from the Tarlac PDRRMO, Tarlac CDRRMO, POSO, Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard, and other emergency volunteer teams were on site to assist in the retrieval.

The city government is currently monitoring the operation and is collaborating with concerned agencies to ensure the safe and orderly retrieval of the vehicle.

To recall, five passengers aboard the said SUV were traversing the Agana Bridge when it collapsed and plunged the vehicle into the raging waters of Tarlac River. One of the passengers managed to escape drowning, while the bodies of two of the four missing passengers were found in the waters of Pangasinan.

Search for the remaining two are still on going.