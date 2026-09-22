The meeting, convened by CHED Chairman Shirley C. Agrupis and represented by Commissioner Ricmar P. Aquino, focused on expanding collaboration on Risk and Damage Management education through curriculum development, micro-credentials and specialized courses.

Two key areas were identified for further discussion: policies governing the development of micro-credential courses in partnership with industries and national government agencies, and the identification of initial action points, timelines and succeeding steps for the initiative.

An audio-visual presentation highlighted the implementation and accomplishments of AGRIDAM, tracing its development in Northern Luzon and subsequent expansion into Mindanao.

The NYC also presented updates on the project’s recent activities in the Visayas and Mindanao, including engagements in Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Representatives from CHED’s Office of Programs and Standards Development and TESDA also discussed existing policies and processes for developing and delivering micro-credential courses.

The meeting brought together officials from the participating agencies, including OCD Assistant Secretary Laurence E. Mina, OCD Disaster Management Training Institute Director Gilbert H. Conde, NYC Assistant Secretary and Commissioner-at-Large Gervy James Gumarit, and representatives from CHED, TESDA and the National Capital Region Regional Civil Defense Group.

The agencies agreed to continue coordinating on curriculum development, micro-credentialing and capacity-building initiatives as part of efforts to further integrate Risk and Damage Management education across the country.