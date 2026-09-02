Asueta said early intervention could help prevent incidents similar to the fatal shootings at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on 22 June and Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School on 18 August.

“So we need to address the situation at once to prevent further violence,” Asueta said.

He warned that violent tendencies, if left unaddressed, could eventually manifest not only in schools but also in other public places.

“So we need to be proactive in addressing these kind of specific problem,” he said.

Asueta said the warning signs identified by the ACG were based on investigations into the Tacloban and Zamboanga shootings, as well as 32 police operations in Metro Manila and Calabarzon that resulted in the rescue of 43 minors who authorities said were stopped from committing acts of school violence.

Among the contributing factors identified by investigators were exposure to violent online games and social media content involving violent subcultures, terrorism and extremist ideologies.

“Ang mga magulang dapat matuto not only in terms of observation as to their online history but also kung ano ang meron sa kwarto niya,” Asueta said.

He urged parents to be alert to combinations of warning signs, including materials involving previous mass shooters, symbols associated with violent or extremist subcultures, notebooks containing plans for violent acts and access to weapons.

Asueta particularly emphasized access to actual firearms as a critical risk.

“But ang critical dito if they can access true firearms,” he said.

Schools should also take seriously statements or jokes by students about carrying out shootings or other violent acts, according to Asueta.

“So, kahit pabiro lang, but we need to discuss this with the teachers or with the guidance counselor or we also refer it to the parents para preventive actions ang kailangan,” he said.

Asueta said online bullying and problems at home were also among the factors observed in cases involving minors at risk of committing violence.