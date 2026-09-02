A report from the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) revealed that at around 5:30 p.m. on 30 August, the victim discovered that his gold ring was missing while searching for his jewelry.

“The victim attempted to contact the suspect, who had been hired as his caregiver, on 23 August 2026, and allegedly had access to his room and office,” QCPD stated based on the PS 14 report.

“However, the suspect could not be reached. The victim’s secretary likewise attempted to locate the suspect but discovered that she was no longer at the premises,” it added.

A security guard later confirmed that the suspect had left the area at around 2 p.m. that same day.

The incident was subsequently reported to the Holy Spirit Police Station, prompting police operatives to conduct a follow-up operation.

During the investigation, police recovered a receipt from a gym along Pearl Drive in Fairview, Quezon City, among the suspect’s personal belongings. The receipt provided investigators with a lead on the whereabouts of alias “Hana.”

At around 1:30 p.m. on 31 August, police operatives located and arrested the suspect along Cedar Street in Barangay Fairview, Quezon City.

Recovered from the suspect was the missing diamond-studded gold ring, which was valued at P100,000.

The QCPD reported that alias “Hana” is facing a complaint for qualified theft filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.