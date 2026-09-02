For Gallo, 25, the show presents an opportunity to discover whether a meaningful relationship can develop beyond the circles he normally moves in. Having gone through two long-term relationships that lasted three years each, the actor admits that meeting someone he finds attractive has never been the biggest hurdle. Building the deeper connection needed for a lasting relationship, however, has been more elusive.

This time, Gallo is hoping that stepping into an unfamiliar environment—and potentially meeting someone outside show business—could lead him somewhere different. Joining him on the adventure is model and entertainer Lorenzo Isip, who will serve as his wingman.

Aguinaldo, 33, enters the dating experiment with his own complicated history when it comes to romance. Years of working in the public eye have made privacy important to him, particularly when dealing with relationships. But keeping that part of his life away from public scrutiny has also created difficulties with former partners who sometimes felt they were being kept in the shadows.

Like Gallo, Aguinaldo hopes the experience will widen his possibilities and introduce him to someone beyond the entertainment industry. By his side is model, actor and media entrepreneur Richard Juan, who takes on the responsibility of helping his longtime friend navigate the competition—and perhaps recognize the right person when she comes along.

The friendship element gives Wingman its distinctive spin. The companions are more than confidants waiting on the sidelines. They will compete in challenges that can earn dating opportunities for their respective singles, discuss strategies and offer guidance as relationships begin to develop inside the villa.

That setup means every romantic decision could also test the strength of the friendships. While chemistry ultimately belongs to the singles, their wingmen could influence who gets a date, which connection deserves another chance and when it may be time to move on.

There is also a competitive reward waiting at the end. The couple that emerges victorious will receive S$20,000, while the winning wingman will take home S$10,000.

Hosted by Mediacorp 987 personality Germaine Tan and produced by Beach House Pictures, Wingman grew out of a regional casting search launched in December 2025.

The series premieres September 10, 2026, on the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel and mewatch. Four episodes will be released at launch, followed by two episodes every Thursday until the October 8 finale. The program will be available globally for free viewing.

For Gallo and Aguinaldo, however, the bigger prize may have little to do with the money. By allowing their closest friends to become part of their search for romance, both are entering Wingman with the possibility that an unconventional route could finally lead to a genuine connection.