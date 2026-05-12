Lessons Gil Cuerva learned

“Sorry, not to bring up the double standard thing… but I don’t think ganyan ang magiging reaction kung nangyari sa babae,” he added (Not to bring up the issue of double standard, but I don’t think it would have had the same reaction if girls were involved).

Admittedly, Cuerva refrained from media interviews after releasing an official statement months ago, choosing to handle his experience with “grace and dignity.”

But this is not to say that he wasn’t affected.

“I don’t wanna explain how traumatic the whole experience was for me,” he said, noting that “people just treat it like nothing.”

Among those who also figured in the sex scandals were Ron Angeles, Arron Villaflor, Nico Locco, Andre Cue and Nikko Natividad.

Still and all, Cuerva felt there is much to learn from his experience.

“If there’s any silver lining here, maybe they can use what happened sa akin (to me) as a cautionary tale, “ he said.

Gerald Anderson to focus on self-improvement

Gerald Anderson is not in a hurry to find another love as he feels he has needs to better himself first.

Anderson made this clear during an interview on Stars on Stars, where he was asked by his Blood vs Duty co-actor Baron Geisler.

“That’s the reason I’m single now because I want to become a better partner, a better person, a better son, a better brother, a better provider. Magagawa ko ‘yan (That can be done) if I focus on myself first,” Anderson said.

“I’m building the life I want in five years. I want to be that kind of person. I want to be the best version, so I have to start now. So focus muna ako sa sarili ko,” he added.

When asked what the most painful words he heard from an ex-girlfriend were, he said: “You took me for granted.”

‘Love Is Never Gone’ is number-one show

Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi’s steamy and action-packed scenes in ABS-CBN’s newest romance-suspense drama Love is Never Gone immediately gripped viewers after it premiered as the number one show on Prime Video Philippines over the weekend, 9 May.

The series delivered high-octane encounters for its first two episodes, showcasing Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi in a combination of action-packed chases and romantic scenes against the vibrant backdrop of Morocco.

Viewers praised the oozing chemistry of Teo (Joshua) and Yana (Ivana) throughout their whirlwind romance as they developed from strangers to lovers, where one of the highlights was their steamy love scene.

The series opened with Teo and Yana’s fateful encounter where Yana stole Teo’s wallet, and what follows is an unlikely bond formed between the two after they learn of each other’s tragic experiences.

The story takes an unexpected turn when Yana’s ties to a crime syndicate lead to Teo’s wrongful imprisonment. Years later, Teo crosses paths again with Yana — who he believed died after their police chase in Morocco — but this time under a new identity as Gem Verona, the wife of a wealthy and powerful attorney.

The series also introduced Teo’s life after his release from prison with the help of his ex-girlfriend Larejean (Jane Oineza). What follows is Teo’s desire to take revenge as dark secrets from the past begin to unfold, testing how far he and Yana are willing to fight for love amid betrayal, pain and the consequences of their choices.