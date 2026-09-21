A four-day Gender Sensitivity Training for the Judiciary (GST) was conducted, bringing together judges, court personnel and Judiciary stakeholders from courts in Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City.

The GST forms part of the Judiciary’s ongoing commitment under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI) to build a justice system that is fair, inclusive and responsive to the needs of court users.

Through lectures, workshops, reflection exercises and small group discussions, the program helps participants better understand gender concepts, recognize gender-related concerns and apply gender-sensitive practices in courts and workplaces.

The eighth leg of the GST was conducted by the Supreme Court (SC) through its Committee on Gender Responsiveness in the Judiciary (CGRJ), in coordination with the Philippine Judicial Academy (PHILJA), from 7 to 10 September 2026 at Bai Hotel Cebu in Mandaue City.

Opening the training, SC Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez, co-chairperson of the CGRJ, welcomed the participants and commended their commitment to advancing an inclusive, respectful and responsive Judiciary.

Recalling his years of service in Cebu as a justice of the Court of Appeals, he expressed appreciation for the dedication and professionalism of court personnel and noted that the participants’ presence, despite the demands of their work, reflected their commitment to strengthening the administration of justice.

He described the GST as more than a learning program, calling it part of the Judiciary’s continuing efforts to ensure that equality, dignity and respect are reflected not only in judicial policies and decisions but also in daily interactions and public service.

“Gender sensitivity is not merely a topic discussed in training sessions. It is a value that must guide every interaction, every decision, and every act of service within the Judiciary… This training reminds us that justice is not only about the fair application of the law. It is also about ensuring that every person who comes before our courts is treated with dignity, respect, and compassion, regardless of gender or background.”

He noted that nearly 1,500 court personnel nationwide have completed the revised GST program since its launch in 2025.

Lopez also acknowledged the contributions of the Technical Working Group, led by Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maria Theresa V. Mendoza-Arcega, and PHILJA in bringing the program closer to trial court personnel across the country.

The one-day training program was conducted on four separate dates, with participants grouped according to their positions and assigned to specific training schedules.

Each batch attended sessions on fundamental gender concepts, gender stereotypes, sexual harassment, the Committee on Decorum and Investigation, the Safe Spaces Act, gender-fair language in the Judiciary and gender-fair courtroom etiquette.

The lectures were delivered by members of the Bench and court officials, including Justice Mendoza-Arcega; Presiding Judge Katlyn Anne C. Aguilar-Bilgera of Branch 82, Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC), Valenzuela City; Presiding Judge Flordeliz E. Cabanlit-Fargas of Branch 5-FC, Regional Trial Court (RTC), Trece Martires City; Presiding Judge Evangeline C. Cabochan-Santos of Branch 304, RTC, Quezon City; Presiding Judge Jackie B. Crisologo-Saguisag of Branch 67, MTC, Makati City; Presiding Judge Maria Belinda N. Crisostomo-Rama of Branch 14, RTC, Malolos City, Bulacan; Presiding Judge Carlo D. Villarama of Branch 217, RTC, Quezon City; and Atty. Peter Joshua O. Ortega of the Office of CGRJ Co-Chairperson and SC Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh.

The training also featured individual reflection exercises, open forums, module presentations and small group discussions on recognizing and handling gender-related issues.

These activities encouraged participants to reflect on their assumptions and experiences, engage in dialogue and identify practical ways to foster a gender-sensitive environment in their respective courts and offices.