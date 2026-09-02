BAGUIO CITY — At 4 a.m. on 3 September 2026, Acting Baguio City Mayor Faustino Olowan declared the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels in the city.

The suspension covers all public and private schools. Olowan's order is a follow-up to his earlier pronouncement on 2 September 2026.

In his earlier declaration, face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school were suspended. Olowan advised the public to wait for a further announcement at 4 a.m. as authorities monitored the weather conditions.

As of 3 September 2026, Baguio City, which is within Benguet province, is under the yellow rainfall category until later in the day.