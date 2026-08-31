Educational institutions were advised to implement alternative learning modalities and other learning continuity measures where feasible.

The provincial government said the measure is intended to ensure student safety while allowing academic activities to continue remotely during the suspension.

Meanwhile, classes at all levels in Baguio City are also suspended on 1 September due to the celebration of the city's 117th Charter Anniversary.

The city government will hold anniversary activities at the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center, with the head of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority as guest speaker.